Three more local school districts delay start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three more school districts are pushing back their start dates as administrators grapple with reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Valdosta Board of Education voted Tuesday night to delay its opening of Valdosta City Schools until September 8.

The start after Labor Day will mean no fall break in October, but the school year will still end on May 21, 2020.

Teachers will return on Thursday, July 30, according to the district. Pre-planning will run through Friday, September 7. Families will still have the option of sending their students for face to face learning, or choosing virtual classes.

Originally, Valdosta City Schools were set to reopen August 6.

Gadsden County Schools will also open weeks later than first planned.

Tuesday, the school board announced plans to reopen August 31. Initially, Gadsden County was set to begin classes August 11.

Gadsden County will also offer in person instruction and a virtual option.

And the Thomas County School System is pushing its start date back by a week, to August 10. Teachers will return on Monday, July 27.

You can find a full list of start dates for Big Bend and South Georgia schools here.

