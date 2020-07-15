Advertisement

WATCH: Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dr. Christie Alexander of FSU’s College of Medicine joined Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. with Ben and Katie Kaplan to answer your COVID-19 questions.

You can watch the full interview from July 15 in the video player above.

Dr. Alexander answered the following questions in this segment:

  • We have continue to watch the surge in Florida and several other state. How are we doing on our testing capacity and the speed of results?
  • We’ve been watching the positivity rate in Florida spike for about the past month. It was below 5%, and now it’s hovering between 12 to 14%. What range would health officials like to see to show we’re controlling spread of the virus?
  • There is good news on another potential vaccine. It’s going into final testing — what do you know about this and what are the next steps?
  • Would a vaccine need two doses in order to be effective?
  • Is there anything else you would like to add?

You can watch Dr. Alexander’s previous appearances on WCTV’s 4 p.m. show below or at this link.

Dr. Christie Alexander of FSU’s College of Medicine joined Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. with Ben and Katie Kaplan to answer your COVID-19 questions.

You can watch the full interview from July 10 in the video player below.

Dr. Alexander answered the following questions in this segment:

  • Numbers are still relatively low for Leon County and much of North Florida and South Georgia. Are we likely to see a bigger spike like they’re seeing in South Florida?
  • The World Health Organization put out a new brief on how the virus spreads. That’s after a group of doctors raised concerns about small droplets lingering in the air. What is WHO saying?
  • We’re seeing rates really go up among young people. Why do you think that is?
  • Doctors are noticing a lot of young people may show no symptoms, few symptoms and different symptoms than older folks. What can you tell us about that?
  • Is there anything else you’d like to add before we let you go?

You can watch Dr. Alexander’s previous appearances on WCTV here.

