What's Brewing? July 15, 2020
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
What’s Brewing? July 15, 2020
News
Tallahassee police officer placed on leave over “questionable” social media post
Updated: moments ago
TPD Chief Lawrence Revell says he will provide an update once the department’s internal investigation is finished.
News
Colburn makes school history as first player to sign flag football scholarship
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Godby alum Kaylene Colburn made school history as the first player in the program to sign a college scholarship in the sport.
News
Education
LCS board meeting: What’s to come for Fall 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Sophia Hernandez
The Leon County School Board said Tuesday afternoon the upcoming school year will be constantly changing.
News
Leon County Booking Report: July 15, 2020
Updated: 1 hour ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 15, 2020.
News
News
What's Brewing? July 15, 2020
Updated: 1 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.
News
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: July 15, 2020
Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect temperatures to stay in the mid 90's through the weekend.
FHSAA
Lions attempting to implement new schemes despite practices getting canceled due to pandemic
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Joey Lamar
As fall practice, hopefully, nears, the Lions look to implement new schemes on both sides of the ball.
News
Tallahassee students excited for upcoming school year despite concerns
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Elizabeth Millner
For kids who are still enjoying the last bit of their summer vacation, they tell WCTV their favorite thing about going back to school.