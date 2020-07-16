Education leaders look ahead to fall semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Education leaders in the area are preparing for a fall semester unlike any other.

On Thursday, education and community leaders met to talk about the challenges ahead for students and professors. The meeting was hosted by the Florida State University Masters in Applied American Politics and Policy program.

Local education leaders say last spring brought to light some education barriers, especially those related to the lack of internet access. How to improve that, they say, is still one of the top priorities heading in to fall.

Dr. Jim Murdaugh, President of Tallahassee Community College, laid out the college’s plan for the fall semester. He says, while it’s a quickly changing situation, right now their plan is to have 50% of instruction face to face. The college is also working on a hybrid model to include digital learning, as well as moving furniture around classrooms to determine what capacity looks like while social distancing.

The college president also added they will have rapid-result COVID testing available for anyone who thinks they could be positive.

“We have contingencies built in place,” Murdaugh said. “We are certainly monitoring like everybody else, spikes and deaths and positivity rates and hospitalizations, we’ve got protocols in place.”

Florida State University officials say they plan to hold as many in-person classes as they can. But welcoming thousands of students back to campus, Athletic Director David Coburn says, is going to be challenging.

"The chances of them conforming to safety protocols, such as distancing and masks and other things, are virtually zero," Coburn said.

The athletic director added concerns over academic integrity, saying he has already had to rethink testing and exam policies in the wake up honor code violations.

Many education leaders expect changes that are implemented for fall semester to continue well beyond the pandemic, especially the increased use of technology.

Dr. Murdaugh says the pandemic should be used as an opportunity to address bigger issues and criticisms in education, like how well students are learning, and the value of a degree.

"If we don't use this moment to use the technology that we've been exposed to to really address those kinds of things, then shame on us," Murdaugh said.

Kathy Mears, Florida Senate Chief of Staff, also participated in the town hall. She's expecting changes to be reflected in the next legislation session, with more conversations on things like funding options and technology innovation.

"I think you'll see laws and budgets and all of the official state action that will be coming in the next session, sort of track the reality of what we're dealing with today," Mears said.

Mears says, while they know there will be changes, what those are remain to be seen.

Tallahassee Mayor Johnn Dailey was involved in Thursday’s town hall. He said, if they had the answers to dealing with this unprecedented situation, those answers would be implemented. But he continues to have almost daily conversations with local health and education leaders, saying while students need to have the opportunity to come back to school, it needs to be done so safely.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.