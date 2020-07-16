FAMU football season canceled after MEAC suspends 2020 fall sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports until further notice, a press release from the conference says.

The conference says the coronavirus pandemic prompted it to suspend the fall sports season.

“A decision is yet to be made on whether fall sports schedules will be moved to the 2021 spring semester,” the release says.

The news comes hours after Florida A&M University announced the cancellation of the 2020 Orange Blossom Classic against Albany State. This was a significant loss for the Rattlers, since this was one of their two guaranteed games for the football season.

The other date was November 7 at UCF.

FAMU has three fall sports: Football, women’s cross country and volleyball.

On Wednesday, FAMU announced nine of its student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

FAMU released the following statement regarding the suspension of the 2020 fall sports schedule:

“While we are disappointed by the fact that we will not be competing this fall, we do believe this is in the best interest for our student-athletes and our institution. Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly. I am extremely confident that we will continue to work through these challenging times together.”

