Georgia Governor files suit against city of Atlanta’s mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta, seeking to block the city’s mask mandate.

These men and women are doing their very best to put food on the table for their families while local elected officials shutter businesses and undermine economic growth. (2/4) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 16, 2020

We will fight to stop these reckless actions and put people over pandemic politics. (4/4) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 16, 2020

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein, the lawsuit is an attempt to challenge Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ decision to revert the city back into phase one guidelines that would push restaurants to close dining rooms and urge residents to leave home only for essential trips.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kemp signed an executive order that banned any city in the state from issuing a mask mandate.

The AJC also cites Attorney General Chris Carr, who filed the lawsuit, saying the litigation is “about the rule of law”.

