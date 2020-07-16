Advertisement

GHSA to allow helmets but continues to restrict use of locker rooms

The Georgia High School Association will allow the use of helmets by football teams beginning on July 20.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The GHSA continues to ease restrictions as the first date of fall practice draws closer.

On Wednesday, the governing body of Georgia high school athletics said they will allow helmets with the following stipulations: The first date of helmet use beginning July 20 and the sanitation of helmets before and after each workout.

GHSA also added their he rule of no use of locker rooms remains in place.

GHSA added that they have started discussions about the acclimation period, which is July 27, the first day of practice, which August 1, and the first date of play, which varies for each sport.

More information will be available following a GHSA meeting next week.

