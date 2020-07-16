Justice on the Block online forum offers legal advice on landlord-tenant issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A free forum on landlord and tenant issues hosted by Legal Services of North Florida, 2-1-1 Big Bend, and the Leon County Clerk of the Circuit Court called “Justice on the Block” is running from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Despite the governor’s moratorium on evictions, landlord and tenant issues can still occur.

Local Attorney James “Jim” Sorenson is part of the forum; he says it’s especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of times people don’t know where to get the answer. They don’t want to go and just hire a lawyer, they’re worried about what the cost will be. Everybody’s conscientious about cost will be with the pandemic. So this is an opportunity for people to get their questions answered in a free forum,” said Sorenson.

Leon County Judge Nina Ashenafi-Richardson and The Honorable Gwen Marshall will also be part of the forum.

According to the event Facebook page: “COVID-19 has caused tremendous job loss to many of those in the north Florida area, which in turn has caused issues with many residents having trouble paying rent. Governor DeSantis has extended the Eviction Moratorium once more and it now expires on August 1, 2020. This moratorium does protect renters from eviction due to nonpayment but does not waive rent. This and many other pieces of information about rights and responsibilities of both tenants and landlords, illegal evictions, and other legal issues around the landlord-tenant relationship during this pandemic will be part of this clinic.”

You can access the clinic using the information below.

Clinic Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81818573798

Dial In: (312) 626-6799

Webinar ID: 818 1857 3798

