Advertisement

Justice on the Block online forum offers legal advice on landlord-tenant issues

The Justice on the Block forum offers free legal advice on landlord-tenant issues.
The Justice on the Block forum offers free legal advice on landlord-tenant issues.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A free forum on landlord and tenant issues hosted by Legal Services of North Florida, 2-1-1 Big Bend, and the Leon County Clerk of the Circuit Court called “Justice on the Block” is running from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Despite the governor’s moratorium on evictions, landlord and tenant issues can still occur.

Local Attorney James “Jim” Sorenson is part of the forum; he says it’s especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of times people don’t know where to get the answer. They don’t want to go and just hire a lawyer, they’re worried about what the cost will be. Everybody’s conscientious about cost will be with the pandemic. So this is an opportunity for people to get their questions answered in a free forum,” said Sorenson.

Leon County Judge Nina Ashenafi-Richardson and The Honorable Gwen Marshall will also be part of the forum.

According to the event Facebook page: “COVID-19 has caused tremendous job loss to many of those in the north Florida area, which in turn has caused issues with many residents having trouble paying rent. Governor DeSantis has extended the Eviction Moratorium once more and it now expires on August 1, 2020. This moratorium does protect renters from eviction due to nonpayment but does not waive rent. This and many other pieces of information about rights and responsibilities of both tenants and landlords, illegal evictions, and other legal issues around the landlord-tenant relationship during this pandemic will be part of this clinic.”

You can access the clinic using the information below.

Clinic Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81818573798

Dial In: (312) 626-6799

Webinar ID: 818 1857 3798

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

UPDATE: Police identify murder suspect in Perry shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Officials in Taylor County are investigating a car crash and a shooting that has left at least two people dead, according to Perry city officials.

News

Black Lives Matter protest in Crawfordville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman and Monica Casey
Nearly 100 protestors with the Black Lives Matter movement are marching from the Winn Dixie to Azalea Park in Crawfordville.

News

Madison County shooting; three adults and one child injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
Madison County Sheriff’s Office say three adults and a seven year old boy were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 18, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 18 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was another hot and muggy start to the weekend, but will rain chances stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast.

Latest News

News

Children’s advocacy center launches new campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
A children's advocacy center in Thomas County needs your help in the fight against child abuse.

News

‘This is a tragedy for the community': Perry double murder shakes residents

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Friday was an emotional day for the members of the Perry community after a shooting left two dead near downtown.

FHSAA

‘He had that great personality’: Leon head coach remembers former player Purcell

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Tallahassee community continues to mourn the loss of rising Leon High School junior Joshua Purcell, LHS head football coach Garrett Jahn joined in the voices of those remembering him.

GHSA

Syrupmakers looking to replicate 2019 success despite losing 16 seniors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Cairo Syrupmakers approach the start of fall camp, they must replace 16 seniors from a team that went 8-3 last year.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.

News

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.