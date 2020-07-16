16-year-old’s body found on Orange Avenue, Tallahassee Police investigating as homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a boy’s body was found in the 500 block of Orange Avenue Wednesday night.

According to police, the killing happened a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responding to the area discovered a dead boy who suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

WCTV sent a reporter to the area around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, and police were searching about a quarter mile down from Bethel AME Church on Orange Avenue. Around a dozen police cars were in the area at the time.

Thursday afternoon, Leon County Schools confirmed the victim was a Leon High School student. LCS says grief counseling will be available for both students and staff.

Tallahassee Police have identified the victim as 16-year-old Joshua Purcell, who was an incoming junior at LHS.

If you have any information on this incident, reach out to TPD at 850-894-4200. You can remain anonymous with your tip by contacting Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This was the scene at Bethel AME Church on Orange Avenue about 20 minutes ago. A dozen cop cars or so with a search happening about a quarter mile down the street.



