Apple releases preview of new emoji characters coming later in 2020

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:45 AM EDT
(CNN) - In honor of World Emoji Day on Friday, Apple is previewing new emojis.

New emojis coming to Apple users include a ninja, a boomerang, a piñata and bubble tea. Also part of this latest edition is a set of lungs and a heart.

There’s also the pinched fingers, which has been nicknamed the “Italian hand.”

The latest emoji list, approved by Unicode, was announced in January, but each platform vendor creates its own designs.

There will likely be a beta release of the new emojis for iOS users in September or October.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

