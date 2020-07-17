Bainbridge Public Safety investigating shooting on College Street

UPDATE 7/18/20 11 A.M.:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety has announced the arrest of Alfred Lee Moore, 54, in connection to Friday’s shooting on College Street. BPS tells WCTV that Moore has been charged with the murder of James Lamar Guy, 35.

More charges are pending against Moore at this time.

If you have any additional information in regards to this case, you can reach out to BPS at 229-248-2038.

Bainbridge Public Safety officials say a shooting occurred Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of College Street.

Bainbridge Public Safety officials say a shooting occurred Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of College Street. (Bainbridge Public Safety)

BPS originally blocked traffic in the area, but it has since reopened.

Officials say one person has been transported to a hospital. No update was given on their condition.

BPS says they are being assisted by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.