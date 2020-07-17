Christmas in July raises more than $50,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection’s “Christmas in July” has raised more than $50,000 to help families hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Donations will go to help families pay rent and utilities and will be paid directly to their landlords and utility providers.

WCTV helped to launch “Christmas in July” on July 6 and donations have come in from more than 230 different donors, including one who donated $5,000.

As of Friday afternoon, the drive had raised $50,088.

The donations are roughly enough to pay the rent of 67 families or the utilities of 200 families.

The Christmas Connection, which is run by Catholic Charities, will be accepting additional donations throughout the month of July.

