City of Perry to require masks

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry City Council has passed an emergency ordinance requiring facial coverings to be worn in businesses.

The council approved the mandate at its Tuesday night meeting. It’s set to take effect on Monday.

The council is holding an emergency meeting Friday morning to further discuss the ordinance, take public comment and review it for possible changes.

The ordinance provides for multiple exceptions, including for children under age 6, people exercising, those eating or drinking at restaurants and people with difficulty using face coverings due to medical or other conditions.

The city says police will be handing out masks to those who don’t have one. A violation of the ordinance is a civil infraction. Verbal warnings will be given for a first offense. Second offenses may be fined $25, third offenses $50 and fourth and subsequent offenses $100.

The city says the ordinance will self-terminate after 30 days, unless renewed or extended by the city council.

You can view the full ordinance below.

