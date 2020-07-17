City of Valdosta supportive of Kemp’s executive order banning mask mandates

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Wednesday banning all cities and local governments from requiring residents to wear masks, and the city of Valdosta is on board.

"It would be absolutely impossible to enforce a mandate like that," Mayor James Scott Matheson told WCTV.

While Mayor Matheson is against making it a "mandate", like Governor Kemp, he still fully supports the practice.

In fact, he is launching his own "Mask Up Valdosta" campaign, urging everyone to voluntarily use face coverings.

“With 80% mask-usage in the city of Valdosta, we’ll knock this thing in half,” he said.

Mayor Matheson says this move has been in the works since Governor Kemp's last visit to Valdosta during his "Wear a Mask" Flyaround Tour. He touched down on July 1 with the state health department's Dr. Kathleen Toomy asking everyone to wear a mask.

"They drove that message home in a very strong way, so I applaud that effort as well," Mayor Matheson said.

His “Mask Up Valdosta” campaign kicked off on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.