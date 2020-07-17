Community gives back after caring Tallahassee grandmother suffered heart failure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some might say you get what you give, and for one Tallahassee woman, it is ringing true.

Brenda Moore is known around her neighborhood off Lake Bradford Road for feeding friends and those in need, but she recently found herself needing a helping hand.

Now, her neighborhood has banded together to support her in a time of need.

“I ended up in the hospital for eight days,” she told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan. “Instead of the common cold and pneumonia, it was congestive heart failure.”

The Tallahassee grandmother of 10 was unexpectedly hospitalized while on a recent trip to visit her family in New York. So, while he recovered, her quiet community back home, where she is known for her caring, kindness and cooking, hatched a plan to give back to the woman who means so much.

“I could go on and on, in not only small but significant ways, about how she has touched people surrounding us,” said neighbor Haley Gentile. “Maybe one person can’t do it, but maybe as a community, we might be able to make sure she has the resources she needs.”

Gentile quickly raised more than $1,000 via a GoFundMe Page. When asked about it Tuesday afternoon, Moore became emotional.

“I cried, " she said. “Because I didn’t think anybody really cared. It really really really meant a lot.”

The initial money helped Moore with a down payment on a car, which she drove home to Tallahassee after getting out of the hospital in New York.

"No missed doctor's appointments, no more waiting four or five hours for a ride that doesn't come," Moore said.

It is an act of kindness that has helped her get back to what she loves; feeding her neighbors and others in need.

While Morre said doctors have told her she needs to take it easy, she said she will never stop cooking.

Gentile has established a $5,000 goal for the online fundraiser in hopes the extra money will make it so the car is not a financial burden on Moore.

