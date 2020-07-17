DBPR Secretary: ‘There will be no change’ to executive order that closed bars
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears has announced, via Twitter, that there are no plans to reverse the executive order that suspended on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars across the state.
Beshears cited the “continuing increase in positivity” of COVID-19 across the state.
