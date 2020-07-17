DBPR Secretary: ‘There will be no change’ to executive order that closed bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears has announced, via Twitter, that there are no plans to reverse the executive order that suspended on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars across the state.

Beshears cited the “continuing increase in positivity” of COVID-19 across the state.

We established a 3 week deadline at DBPR to reevaluate the sale of alcohol in establishments with consumption on premises licenses, without ever promising to open anything back up. Due to the continuing increase in positivity, there will be no change from emergency order 2020-09. — HalseyBeshears (@HalseyBeshears) July 17, 2020

