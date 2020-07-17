FDLE arrests Tallahassee man on seven counts of child pornography

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says they have arrested a 63-year-old man on seven counts of child pornography.

FDLE says Earnest Terry Turnage has been taken into custody after agents received a tip from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities say a search warrant was conducted at Turnage’s residence in Tallahassee, with the assistance of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and found numerous files of child pornography that featured children as young as three-years-old.

Turnage has been booked into the Leon County Detention Facility. FDLE says additional charges are dependent upon the completion of forensic examination.

