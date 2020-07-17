Advertisement

FHP: Two dead, one in serious condition following head-on-collision in Suwannee County

((Source: MGN image))
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash that has killed two people and seriously injured another person that happened on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 129 in Suwannee County.

According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling south as a second pickup truck was traveling north.

Troopers say, due to unknown reasons, the driver of the southbound truck steered into the northbound lane, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Authorities say the northbound truck rotated in a clockwise direction, before coming to a final rest in the roadway, facing south.

Officials say the southbound truck overturned and came to a final rest off the east shoulder of the roadway.

FHP says both occupants of the truck that overturned, a 54-year-old man and another male who’s age was not given, were pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers have not identified either person.

Authorities say the driver of the northbound truck, a 72-year-old woman, has been taken to Shands in Live oak with serious injuries. Troopers have not identified her.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

UPDATE: Police identify murder suspect in Perry shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Officials in Taylor County are investigating a car crash and a shooting that has left at least two people dead, according to Perry city officials.

News

Black Lives Matter protest in Crawfordville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman and Monica Casey
Nearly 100 protestors with the Black Lives Matter movement are marching from the Winn Dixie to Azalea Park in Crawfordville.

News

Madison County shooting; three adults and one child injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
Madison County Sheriff’s Office say three adults and a seven year old boy were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 18, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 18 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was another hot and muggy start to the weekend, but will rain chances stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast.

Latest News

News

Children’s advocacy center launches new campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
A children's advocacy center in Thomas County needs your help in the fight against child abuse.

News

‘This is a tragedy for the community': Perry double murder shakes residents

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Friday was an emotional day for the members of the Perry community after a shooting left two dead near downtown.

FHSAA

‘He had that great personality’: Leon head coach remembers former player Purcell

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Tallahassee community continues to mourn the loss of rising Leon High School junior Joshua Purcell, LHS head football coach Garrett Jahn joined in the voices of those remembering him.

GHSA

Syrupmakers looking to replicate 2019 success despite losing 16 seniors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Cairo Syrupmakers approach the start of fall camp, they must replace 16 seniors from a team that went 8-3 last year.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.

News

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.