FHP: Two dead, one in serious condition following head-on-collision in Suwannee County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash that has killed two people and seriously injured another person that happened on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 129 in Suwannee County.

According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling south as a second pickup truck was traveling north.

Troopers say, due to unknown reasons, the driver of the southbound truck steered into the northbound lane, causing the two vehicles to crash.

Authorities say the northbound truck rotated in a clockwise direction, before coming to a final rest in the roadway, facing south.

Officials say the southbound truck overturned and came to a final rest off the east shoulder of the roadway.

FHP says both occupants of the truck that overturned, a 54-year-old man and another male who’s age was not given, were pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers have not identified either person.

Authorities say the driver of the northbound truck, a 72-year-old woman, has been taken to Shands in Live oak with serious injuries. Troopers have not identified her.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.