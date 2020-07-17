Former Seminole Toles back on Semrau’s bench

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In her point guard days at Florida State, Morgan Toles could take it to the rack, but was just as happy to share the rock.

Now, Tallahassee has come calling yet again.

“Coach Sue [Semrau] reached out and was like ‘Well, we want to bring you back,' and honestly I was shocked. When you think of your alma mater, especially when you had a good experience there especially with coaching, you think about going back,” Toles said.

She was a grad assistant at FSU before being hired on at Kent State, where she’s come into her own, being named one of the game’s top coaches under 30.

“I was really blessed to land at Kent State, being my first job and having so many people that are patient with me, but also pushed me and at the end of the day they’re just really good people so it was a harder decision, I guess on paper you don’t really think that it’s a no brainer, but in the moment it was very difficult,” Toles explained, about the decision to leave.

But, she finds herself at home, a much shorter distance to her blood family in Atlanta and already re-embraced by the Seminole family.

“I had people reach out, whether it be old teammates, old teams that I was a part of as a grad assistant, old coaches I played for, my old stats guys I got to coach as a grad assistant, and you just realize how many people you touched or are involved with when you were with a program.”

Toles’ position on Semrau’s staff is in place of J.C. Carter, who was named Associate Head Coach earlier this week at UT-Arlington.

