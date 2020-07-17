Advertisement

Independence Landing housing development gets funding from Florida Housing Finance Corporation

The Independence Landing nonprofit has received funding from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
The Independence Landing nonprofit has received funding from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Independence Landing project is getting closer to construction; the non-profit received funding from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

The residential community is designed for adults with intellectual or cognitive disabilities.

“We don’t have anything like this in North Florida,” said Board Chair Gil Ziffer. “For us to be able to have that in Tallahassee is amazing. The response that we’ve had is incredible.”

The apartment-style housing would have 72 spots available, mostly in single apartments, but also with doubles available.

"They can fully function on their own, but they just need a little bit of help when it comes to living on their own," said Ziffer, a former City Commissioner.

Allison Tant is one of the board members.

"People with these disabilities, with cognitive disabilities like my son, have had access to a full range of exciting opportunities in life," said Tant.

She says over the last 30 years, life has become more full and vibrant for those with disabilities; she says the latest generation is focused on inclusion, and housing will be the final step.

“People with disabilities who are able to do so much more than ever before, when that last parent dies, there’s no place for these folks to live but a group home (if there is one), or a nursing home,” said Tant.

Ziffer says the Southwood location is the perfect spot for Independence Landing, with employment and education opportunities across the street at Florida State University Schools, a City park on the way next door, and a new StarMetro bus route.

"Now we can move on to the design phase. Hiring engineers, hiring architects, hiring a builder. And about a year from now break ground. And two years from now, we'll be open," said Ziffer.

Renderings for the development shown in this story are preliminary.

The Independence Landing website has a survey for parents and potential residents who are interested and would like updates.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

UPDATE: Police identify murder suspect in Perry shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Officials in Taylor County are investigating a car crash and a shooting that has left at least two people dead, according to Perry city officials.

News

Black Lives Matter protest in Crawfordville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman and Monica Casey
Nearly 100 protestors with the Black Lives Matter movement are marching from the Winn Dixie to Azalea Park in Crawfordville.

News

Madison County shooting; three adults and one child injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
Madison County Sheriff’s Office say three adults and a seven year old boy were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 18, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 18 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was another hot and muggy start to the weekend, but will rain chances stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast.

Latest News

News

Children’s advocacy center launches new campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
A children's advocacy center in Thomas County needs your help in the fight against child abuse.

News

‘This is a tragedy for the community': Perry double murder shakes residents

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Friday was an emotional day for the members of the Perry community after a shooting left two dead near downtown.

FHSAA

‘He had that great personality’: Leon head coach remembers former player Purcell

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Tallahassee community continues to mourn the loss of rising Leon High School junior Joshua Purcell, LHS head football coach Garrett Jahn joined in the voices of those remembering him.

GHSA

Syrupmakers looking to replicate 2019 success despite losing 16 seniors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Cairo Syrupmakers approach the start of fall camp, they must replace 16 seniors from a team that went 8-3 last year.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.

News

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.