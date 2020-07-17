Independence Landing housing development gets funding from Florida Housing Finance Corporation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Independence Landing project is getting closer to construction; the non-profit received funding from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

The residential community is designed for adults with intellectual or cognitive disabilities.

“We don’t have anything like this in North Florida,” said Board Chair Gil Ziffer. “For us to be able to have that in Tallahassee is amazing. The response that we’ve had is incredible.”

The apartment-style housing would have 72 spots available, mostly in single apartments, but also with doubles available.

"They can fully function on their own, but they just need a little bit of help when it comes to living on their own," said Ziffer, a former City Commissioner.

Allison Tant is one of the board members.

"People with these disabilities, with cognitive disabilities like my son, have had access to a full range of exciting opportunities in life," said Tant.

She says over the last 30 years, life has become more full and vibrant for those with disabilities; she says the latest generation is focused on inclusion, and housing will be the final step.

“People with disabilities who are able to do so much more than ever before, when that last parent dies, there’s no place for these folks to live but a group home (if there is one), or a nursing home,” said Tant.

Ziffer says the Southwood location is the perfect spot for Independence Landing, with employment and education opportunities across the street at Florida State University Schools, a City park on the way next door, and a new StarMetro bus route.

"Now we can move on to the design phase. Hiring engineers, hiring architects, hiring a builder. And about a year from now break ground. And two years from now, we'll be open," said Ziffer.

Renderings for the development shown in this story are preliminary.

The Independence Landing website has a survey for parents and potential residents who are interested and would like updates.

