Advertisement

Iowa governor orders classrooms to open in fall

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN METER, Iowa (Gray News) - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered school districts to reopen classrooms in the fall.

Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday which would only allow districts to temporarily move to online learning if the state's education and public health departments approve the change.

School districts and local health departments will have the authority to move certain students or classrooms to remote learning, but they won’t have the authority to make the transition for an entire school. Children would be allowed to receive remote learning with parental consent.

"While we all know the school year will be different than it's ever been before, it's critical that we prioritize bringing Iowa's children back to the classrooms safely and responsibly," Reynolds said.

The proclamation came with some criticism from the Iowa State Education Association, which cited record COVID-19 case counts as a reason why in-person instruction shouldn't be mandated.

"Today's proclamation does nothing to increase protections in our schools including how they will pay for extra PPE, disinfectants and cleaning, access to testing, contact tracing, and a host of other data driven mitigation efforts making them safer for students, teachers and school employees to go back to in-person instruction," ISEA President Mike Beranek said.

Beranek advocates for school districts to have more decision-making power.

"Instead of making it even harder to keep our schools safe, the governor needs to empower school districts, staff and parents to decide what is best for their kids and communities."

Posted by ISEA on Friday, July 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Breaking News

UPDATE: Police identify murder suspect in Perry shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Officials in Taylor County are investigating a car crash and a shooting that has left at least two people dead, according to Perry city officials.

National

Protesters hit with gas as locals demand feds leave Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported this week that some agents had been driving around in unmarked vans and snatching protesters from streets not near federal property.

National

Camouflaged authorities arrest protesters in Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The US attorney for the Oregon district has requested an investigation into the federal authorities who are arresting protesters without identification badges.

Latest News

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 2 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

News

Black Lives Matter protest in Crawfordville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman and Monica Casey
Nearly 100 protestors with the Black Lives Matter movement are marching from the Winn Dixie to Azalea Park in Crawfordville.

News

Madison County shooting; three adults and one child injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
Madison County Sheriff’s Office say three adults and a seven year old boy were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

National

Rep. Terri Sewell remembers John Lewis

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and the death roll rising, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 18, 2020.