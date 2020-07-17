Advertisement

Leon County polling locations change ahead of primary election

Ed Clemente / MGN
Ed Clemente / MGN(Ed Clemente / MGN)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several polling locations in Leon County have changed ahead of Florida’s primary election on August 18, according to Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley.

Earley said the changes were made so all voters in Leon County can vote safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new locations provide additional space that enables voters to practice social distancing while voting,” he said. “We have also made changes to the two polling sites located within assisted living facilities that will help residents of those facilities remain isolated during the pandemic.”

See the chart below for the polling location changes:

PRECINCTPREVIOUS LOCATIONNEW LOCATIONNEW ADDRESS
4451Community of Christ ChurchUnitarian Universalist Church2810 N. Meridian Rd.
2506Calvary United Methodist ChurchPalmer Monroe Teen Center1900 Jackson Bluff Rd.
5103Courtyard MarriottTallahassee Elks Lodge276 N. Magnolia Dr.
1205 & 1230Hilaman Park Golf CourseOptimist Park1806 E. Indianhead Dr.
1301Lincoln Neighborhood Center*Tallahassee Urban League923 Old Bainbridge Rd.
3401Taoist Tai Chi SocietyFreedom Church Assembly of God2801 Thomasville Rd.

*Voters in precinct 1302 will continue to vote at the Lincoln Neighborhood Center

Earley said precinct 5101 voters who do not live at the Westminister Gardens assisted living facility will vote at the Sue H. McCollum Community Center, located at 501 Ingleside Ave. Conversely, precinct 5101 voters who do live at the Westminister Gardens community will continue to vote there.

Voters in precinct 4155 who do not live in the Westminister Oaks community have been transferred to precinct 4152 and will vote at Grace Lutheran Church, which is located at 2919 Miccosukee Road. Voters who live at Westminister Oaks may continue to vote there.

All voters who have had their polling location changed have been mailed an updated voter information card, Earley said.

Voters can visit the county’s supervisor of elections website to find their precinct and polling place.

Earley is encouraging voters to vote-by-mail or vote early.

“Voting by mail is a tried and true method of voting,” he said. “It accomplishes the important goal of social distancing while voting. Importantly, if you request a mail ballot, you can still decide to vote in person. Think of a Vote-by-Mail ballot as voting insurance – it’s there in case you need it.”

Early voting will be available from August 3 to August 16 at 10 early voting locations in Leon County.

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.