Mentor remembers 16-year-old homicide victim’s “infectious smile” and determination to succeed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As police continue an investigation into an overnight homicide that killed 16-year-old Joshua Purcell, those close to the Leon High student are trying to accept the heart-breaking truth that he is gone.

Carole Curry is a retired teacher and served as a mentor to Purcell since he was a second-grader. He called her ‘granny.'

Curry spoke with WCTV Thursday night, still trying to process what had happened.

“I was in disbelief,” she said. “Hoping it wasn’t true. I started going through a lot of the memories we made, pictures that I had.”

According to Curry, Purcell had made incredible strides over the years, using his goofy attitude and infectious smile to win over countless people in his life.

Curry said she was inspired by how much growth she had seen in Purcell and said he often talked about his future. She said she never could have imagined his death “in a million years.”

“We often talked about his graduating high school, “she said. “I told him I don’t like to sit in the stands and he said, ‘Granny, you have to come to my graduation'”.

Curry also introduced him to Omega Lamplighters, a tight-knit community that Purcell was proud to be a part of, she said.

The group posted condolences on Facebook Thursday night, using a photo of Curry pining Purcell.

🕊~ #RestInPeace Josh AKA “Bobby Brown” ~ 🕊 It saddens us to say goodbye to one of our own brothers way to soon Joshua... Posted by Omega Lamplighters on Thursday, July 16, 2020

