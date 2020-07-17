Advertisement

Personal assistant charged in dismembered tech CEO’s killing

The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A personal assistant arrested Friday in the death and dismemberment of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was believed to have owed his boss a “significant amount of money,” New York City police said.

Tyrese Haspil faces a murder charge in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded, armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin who had gone to his luxury Manhattan condo to check on him.

Haspil, 21, handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Africa.

Haspil, who grew up on Long Island and lives in Brooklyn, was taken into police custody Friday morning in the lobby of another luxury apartment building several blocks from where Saleh was killed, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

Information on Haspil’s arraignment and a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Officers responding to the cousin’s 911 call discovered Saleh’s clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room of his luxury seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side, police said.

Investigators recovered security video showing Saleh exiting an elevator that leads directly into the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment, closely followed by a masked person dressed entirely in black, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the case.

The video also showed a struggle between the two that ensued at the entrance to the apartment, said the official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Harrison said investigators determined that Haspil assaulted Saleh in the elevator with a stun gun a day before his body was found. Speaking to reporters about the arrest, Harrison would not say when police believe Saleh was killed, nor would he discuss other details about the case or take questions.

Investigators initially believed that the cousin who went to check on Saleh may have interrupted the attack and that the assailant fled out a back exit. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of ride-hailing motorcycle startup Gokada that started operating in Nigeria in 2018.

Saleh’s LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first “seeing an opportunity in his parent’s native country of Bangladesh” and starting that country’s largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

“The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom,” Saleh’s family said in a statement after his death. “Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind.”

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the neighborhood.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Hays contributed to this report.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Breaking News

UPDATE: Police identify murder suspect in Perry shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Officials in Taylor County are investigating a car crash and a shooting that has left at least two people dead, according to Perry city officials.

National

Protesters hit with gas as locals demand feds leave Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported this week that some agents had been driving around in unmarked vans and snatching protesters from streets not near federal property.

National

Camouflaged authorities arrest protesters in Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The US attorney for the Oregon district has requested an investigation into the federal authorities who are arresting protesters without identification badges.

Latest News

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 2 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

News

Black Lives Matter protest in Crawfordville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman and Monica Casey
Nearly 100 protestors with the Black Lives Matter movement are marching from the Winn Dixie to Azalea Park in Crawfordville.

News

Madison County shooting; three adults and one child injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
Madison County Sheriff’s Office say three adults and a seven year old boy were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

National

Rep. Terri Sewell remembers John Lewis

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and the death roll rising, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 18, 2020.