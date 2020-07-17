Possible medical marijuana dispensary clears zoning issue but faces building setback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An empty gas station at one of Tallahassee’s busiest intersections could be getting an upgrade.

One of the four corners at the intersection of Tennessee Street and North Monroe Street sits vacant. The old gas station has an overgrown parking lot, broken windows, and a code enforcement violation notice taped to the front door.

A proposed medical marijuana dispensary could breathe new life into the property, but faces multiple hurdles.

3 Boys LLC, now known as One plant according to their website, is the applicant for the project, represented by Lockwood Law Firm.

The possible dispensary would violate current state statute by being within 500 feet of a school.

A letter from the developer to the City of Tallahassee says they have spoken with the Pastor at Kingdom Life Prep Academy, who told them he did not mind the development being only 370 feet from the school, rather than the required 500.

Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder confirmed to WCTV that the Planning Commission approved the project 6 to 1; now he needs to sort his way through the “vague” state statute on how to amend the rules.

“Essentially it says if a local government wants to make a change in the state statute, they can do that. But, the state statute does not prescribe the process. So, we’re kind of finding our way through this process, and we’re treating it like we do any other rezoning in our community,” said Tedder.

As part of the agenda item, TPD did an analysis on ten medical marijuana dispensaries around Tallahassee to check for any increase in crime after they opened. Collectively, the number of criminal cases in the area of dispensaries decreased.

However, the proposed One Plant medical marijuana dispensary faces another hiccup: how it fits into Tallahassee’s vision of an 18 hour downtown.

Tedder says land use patterns in downtown neighborhoods across the United States have multi-story buildings pulled up to the street, rather than the single-use property behind a large parking lot that currently exists at 302 North Monroe Street.

"One of the issues for me is that it's one of the major intersections of our community going into downtown, and we're looking to perpetuate a low-scale, low-intense, non-conforming building on the site," said Tedder.

According to Tedder, that means the building is a legal and non-conforming use, meaning that if it burned down, it could not be built back to the way it currently stands. The parking lot needs to be behind the building.

“We spent a lot of effort of trying to get the form of our downtown in the right position, encouraging mixed use, multi-story development. That is what creates the 18 hour downtown that we’re trying to achieve, and it’s been a plan since the 70s,” said Tedder.

He cited an example of a nearby building that was proposed to be single-level, single-use, and was voted down by a previous City Commission.

Tedder says he's hoping the dispensary could find a way to operate on the first floor, with multiple other stories above.

"There's a very likely scenario for this site to become what it needs to be for our downtown."

This issue is scheduled to come before the City Commission in September.

