Shane Drohan signs with Red Sox, shares note on college career

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State junior left-handed starting pitcher Shane Drohan has signed with the Boston Red Sox, as was expected after being drafted in the fifth round of last month’s Major League Baseball Draft.

After signing, he shared a note about his college career and time on the mound as a Seminole.

Officially a Boston Red Sox, but I will forever be a Seminole!! pic.twitter.com/7debswQCyi — Shane Drohan (@shane_dro) July 17, 2020

Drohan was selected No. 148 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. He got well above slot value, as Jim Callis of MLB.com reports he signed for $600,000. Slot value was $364,400.

Drohan and fellow starting pitcher CJ Van Eyk (Toronto Blue Jays) were the lone Seminoles selected. Both have signed with their MLB teams. Fellow pitcher Antonio Velez signed with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent.

Drohan was taken in the 23rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies, as a high school prospect out of West Palm Beach, Fla.

During his abbreviated junior season at FSU this past spring, Drohan started all four weekends for the Seminoles, finishing with 27 strikeouts in 17.2 innings with a 4.08 earned run average.

As a sophomore in 2019, he started 11 games and made 16 appearances, finishing 3-1 with a 3.66 earned run average. He struck out 71 batters in 51.2 innings pitched.

His freshman season in 2018 saw him appear out of the bullpen in six games. He struck out a batter and walked 10.

Copyright 2020 Noles247. All rights reserved.