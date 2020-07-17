SoMo Walls project receives city funding approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A developer hoping to breathe new life into an older part of Tallahassee is now moving into the next phase.

The So-Mo Walls Project is a re-development plan for an area of South Monroe Street that’s down the road from the state capitol.

The project aims to take a dilapidated block, from Oakland Avenue to Harrison Street, and turn it into a community gathering space, complete with an outdoor art walk and locally-owned restaurants and businesses.

Recently, the project has been approved for city funding.

Electrical poles will be moving underground, new sidewalks will be going in.

It’s an exciting milestone for those working on the project and one that has propelled it into its next phase of getting the community involved.

“This development is going to spur what we call a southside arts collaborative; so if you’re a person that cares about the arts, this whole development is going to be encompassed by the arts and so we want to make sure that that art speaks to the soul of this community,” Public Engagement Coordinator Christic Henry said.

The project has a minority-inclusion action plan, which means 35% of the construction budget will go to minority-owned businesses.

A public logo contest will get underway in a couple of weeks.

The developer says that progress has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s optimistic that it’ll be completed by October of 2021.

