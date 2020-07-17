Advertisement

Tallahassee health care provider arrested for Medicaid fraud

Not nearly as many Idaho residents have signed up for Medicaid under the state's voter-approved expanded coverage compared to the number of those eligible. (Source: MGN)(KMVT)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee health care provider has been arrested for billing the Florida Medicaid Program around $50,000 for fraudulent medical services, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Rodney Burt, 57, was arrested Friday on Medicaid fraud charges after he billed the state’s Medicaid program for phony services from May 2016 to November 2019, the press release said.

“Participation in Florida’s Medicaid Program is increasing during this health crisis, and we will do everything in our power to protect taxpayer funds from fraud,” Moody said. “That is why my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit attorneys and investigators aggressively chase down leads and uncover abuses in this taxpayer funded health care program to ensure those who would aim to rip off taxpayers are stopped and brought to justice.”

Burt was the owner of No Place Like Home, the release said. The investigation revealed he was assigning inaccurate billing codes to claims he submitted to the Florida Medicaid Program to increase reimbursements, which fraud investigators call “upcoding.”

Burt’s charge of Medicaid provider fraud of $50,000 or more is a first-degree felony. If convicted, Burt faces up to 30 years in prison and more than $300,000 in fines and restitution, according to the Attorney General.

News

