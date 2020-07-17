Teachers, peers remember Joshua Purcell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are still investigating the homicide that killed Leon High School student, Joshua Purcell.

Purcell was gunned down on July 15 near the 500 block of West Orange Avenue.

Those who knew him are still in shock over what happened to him, but they remember him for his smile, his personality and how he could light up any room he walked into.

“It’s one of those phone calls or information that no principal or teacher ever wants to hear,” said Leon High School principal, Billy Epting.

Epting knew Purcell since his freshman year at Leon High.

He says during that time he was able to watch him grow into a good student and good person.

Epting says Purcell had a huge personality, but overall he was a great kid.

“Josh was a kid that was kind of starting to take full advantage of what was given to him and he was not going to let whatever disappointments or handicaps or string that were trying to hold him back he was starting to get rid of those and get past those,” said Epting.

Purcell’s mentor, Carole Curry, says it is heartbreaking that he is gone.

Curry had known Purcell since he was in the second grade.

She tells WCTV she mentored him at every school he attended.

“So I asked him, I said ‘Okay Joshua, you’re getting ready to go to middle school,' and I said, ‘You probably don’t want me around anymore,' and he said ‘Un-uh Granny, you coming with me,‘” said Curry.

Curry remembers Purcell for his smile and how he loved ice cream and chicken nuggets.

“Probably his smile first of all, cause he had this real infectious smile,” said Curry.

Omega Lamplighter and Lincoln High School senior, Nicholas Adams, also remembers Purcell for his smile. He said Purcell had the ability to make anyone laugh.

“He would say something funny and the entire line would just laugh and would just break attention and then you know it would be a fun event again,” said Adams.

He added Purcell loved football and they would talk about it every time they saw one another.

Although Purcell’s life was taken too soon, those who knew him are remembering him as a good student, an athlete, and a great person.

“You know I loved being around him you know his personality would fill up a room, he’s a good guy,” said Adams.

Tallahassee Police say the investigation is still active.

TPD is encouraging anyone with information on Purcell’s death to call (850) 891-4200 or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

