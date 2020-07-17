Advertisement

Teachers, peers remember Joshua Purcell

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are still investigating the homicide that killed Leon High School student, Joshua Purcell.

Purcell was gunned down on July 15 near the 500 block of West Orange Avenue.

Those who knew him are still in shock over what happened to him, but they remember him for his smile, his personality and how he could light up any room he walked into.

“It’s one of those phone calls or information that no principal or teacher ever wants to hear,” said Leon High School principal, Billy Epting.

Epting knew Purcell since his freshman year at Leon High.

He says during that time he was able to watch him grow into a good student and good person.

Epting says Purcell had a huge personality, but overall he was a great kid.

“Josh was a kid that was kind of starting to take full advantage of what was given to him and he was not going to let whatever disappointments or handicaps or string that were trying to hold him back he was starting to get rid of those and get past those,” said Epting.

Purcell’s mentor, Carole Curry, says it is heartbreaking that he is gone.

Curry had known Purcell since he was in the second grade.

She tells WCTV she mentored him at every school he attended.

“So I asked him, I said ‘Okay Joshua, you’re getting ready to go to middle school,' and I said, ‘You probably don’t want me around anymore,' and he said ‘Un-uh Granny, you coming with me,‘” said Curry.

Curry remembers Purcell for his smile and how he loved ice cream and chicken nuggets.

“Probably his smile first of all, cause he had this real infectious smile,” said Curry.

Omega Lamplighter and Lincoln High School senior, Nicholas Adams, also remembers Purcell for his smile. He said Purcell had the ability to make anyone laugh.

“He would say something funny and the entire line would just laugh and would just break attention and then you know it would be a fun event again,” said Adams.

He added Purcell loved football and they would talk about it every time they saw one another.

Although Purcell’s life was taken too soon, those who knew him are remembering him as a good student, an athlete, and a great person.

“You know I loved being around him you know his personality would fill up a room, he’s a good guy,” said Adams.

Tallahassee Police say the investigation is still active.

TPD is encouraging anyone with information on Purcell’s death to call (850) 891-4200 or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

UPDATE: Police identify murder suspect in Perry shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Officials in Taylor County are investigating a car crash and a shooting that has left at least two people dead, according to Perry city officials.

News

Black Lives Matter protest in Crawfordville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman and Monica Casey
Nearly 100 protestors with the Black Lives Matter movement are marching from the Winn Dixie to Azalea Park in Crawfordville.

News

Madison County shooting; three adults and one child injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
Madison County Sheriff’s Office say three adults and a seven year old boy were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 18, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 18 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was another hot and muggy start to the weekend, but will rain chances stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast.

Latest News

News

Children’s advocacy center launches new campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
A children's advocacy center in Thomas County needs your help in the fight against child abuse.

News

‘This is a tragedy for the community': Perry double murder shakes residents

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Friday was an emotional day for the members of the Perry community after a shooting left two dead near downtown.

FHSAA

‘He had that great personality’: Leon head coach remembers former player Purcell

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Tallahassee community continues to mourn the loss of rising Leon High School junior Joshua Purcell, LHS head football coach Garrett Jahn joined in the voices of those remembering him.

GHSA

Syrupmakers looking to replicate 2019 success despite losing 16 seniors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Cairo Syrupmakers approach the start of fall camp, they must replace 16 seniors from a team that went 8-3 last year.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.

News

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.