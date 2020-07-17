Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: July 12, 2020

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
“The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provides a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
By Jacqueline Policastro, Allison Maass and Timothy Knapp
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday authorizing the change alongside his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

The Usual Suspects: June 7, 2020

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT
"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

One-on-one with RNC chair: Jacksonville chosen as second convention site

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT
By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso, and Timothy Knapp
President Donald Trump will now accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Fla. Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro speaks with Ronna McDaniel about logistics and safety.