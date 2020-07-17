UPDATE: Police identify murder suspect in Perry shooting

UPDATE: 7/18/2020 2:15 P.M.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Police have identified the murder suspect in Friday’s Perry shooting as Joseph Luther.

Luther is being charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Deputies say Luther attempted to kill an law enforcement officer, shot into a vehicle, and fled from an officer.

The two victims from the shooting have not been identified.

Officials in Taylor County are investigating a car crash and a shooting that has left at least two people dead, according to Perry city officials.

Officials say the incident occurred near the post office. Authorities also say no Perry Police officers have been injured.

The incident shut down the usually busy Jefferson Street, which was turned into a crime lab after shots were fired just after 3 p.m.

Perry Police Chief Jamie Cruse says the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Chief Cruse says there were reports of a person in one car shooting at another and, when officers arrived, they discovered a white vehicle wrapped around a tree outside of the post office.

“During that time, witnesses called dispatch and that a vehicle had fled the scene and that person was armed,” Chief Cruse said.

He added that Perry PD, along with Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies, engaged in a pursuit, following the suspect outside of town to a home along Harrison Blue Road.

Sheriff Wayne Padgett says his deputies evaded gunfire at the scene.

Officials say the suspect surrendered shortly after units arrived: That man is being held at the Taylor County Jail.

Chief Cruse says two victims, included at least one female, were both in the crashed car and there’s no threat to the public.

ed. note - WCTV’s original reporting stated that Perry Police officers had been shot at and there were unknown injuries. This has been changed.