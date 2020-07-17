Advertisement

UPDATE: Police identify murder suspect in Perry shooting

Two dead in Perry shooting, according to city officials
Joseph Luther
Joseph Luther(Taylor County Jail Booking Report)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 7/18/2020 2:15 P.M.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Police have identified the murder suspect in Friday’s Perry shooting as Joseph Luther.

Luther is being charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Deputies say Luther attempted to kill an law enforcement officer, shot into a vehicle, and fled from an officer.

The two victims from the shooting have not been identified.

Officials in Taylor County are investigating a car crash and a shooting that has left at least two people dead, according to Perry city officials.

Officials say the incident occurred near the post office. Authorities also say no Perry Police officers have been injured.

The incident shut down the usually busy Jefferson Street, which was turned into a crime lab after shots were fired just after 3 p.m.

Perry Police Chief Jamie Cruse says the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Chief Cruse says there were reports of a person in one car shooting at another and, when officers arrived, they discovered a white vehicle wrapped around a tree outside of the post office.

“During that time, witnesses called dispatch and that a vehicle had fled the scene and that person was armed,” Chief Cruse said.

He added that Perry PD, along with Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies, engaged in a pursuit, following the suspect outside of town to a home along Harrison Blue Road.

Sheriff Wayne Padgett says his deputies evaded gunfire at the scene.

Officials say the suspect surrendered shortly after units arrived: That man is being held at the Taylor County Jail.

Chief Cruse says two victims, included at least one female, were both in the crashed car and there’s no threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

ed. note - WCTV’s original reporting stated that Perry Police officers had been shot at and there were unknown injuries. This has been changed.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter protest in Crawfordville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman and Monica Casey
Nearly 100 protestors with the Black Lives Matter movement are marching from the Winn Dixie to Azalea Park in Crawfordville.

News

Madison County shooting; three adults and one child injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Bolden
Madison County Sheriff’s Office say three adults and a seven year old boy were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 18, 2020.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 18 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was another hot and muggy start to the weekend, but will rain chances stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has your Saturday forecast.

Latest News

News

Children’s advocacy center launches new campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
A children's advocacy center in Thomas County needs your help in the fight against child abuse.

News

‘This is a tragedy for the community': Perry double murder shakes residents

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Friday was an emotional day for the members of the Perry community after a shooting left two dead near downtown.

FHSAA

‘He had that great personality’: Leon head coach remembers former player Purcell

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Tallahassee community continues to mourn the loss of rising Leon High School junior Joshua Purcell, LHS head football coach Garrett Jahn joined in the voices of those remembering him.

GHSA

Syrupmakers looking to replicate 2019 success despite losing 16 seniors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Cairo Syrupmakers approach the start of fall camp, they must replace 16 seniors from a team that went 8-3 last year.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.

News

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: July 17, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, July 17.