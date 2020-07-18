Advertisement

Children’s advocacy center launches new campaign

By Niah Humphrey
Jul. 18, 2020
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A children's advocacy center in Thomas County needs your help in the fight against child abuse.

The center’s director says this pandemic is greatly impacting children, and it’s concerning for child abuse professionals across the nation.

“TCCares stands for ‘Thomas County Cares,’ because we do have faith that Thomas County cares about child abuse. So, we really want our community to partner with us in the fight against that abuse,” said Executive Director of the Treehouse Children’s Advocacy Center, Jackla Lawson.

She said they know there is child abuse in the community.

In a letter mailed out the community, it states “66 percent of Treehouse cases in 2019, had an alleged offender who lived in the home with the child or had shared custody.”

“The Treehouse served 167 cases in 2019, and we know that one-on-one interactions with children have only increased over the past few months,” said Lawson.

In addition, the center has seen an increase in reports over June and July due to the pandemic.

Lawson said children’s advocacy centers across the nation are preparing for more reports once children return to school.

“Things have been back to normal here for a little while, but for some kids, they have not. They’ve still been at home, they’ve still been kept kind of in isolation,” explained Lawson.

In order for people to understand child abuse and take a stand against it, Lawson said through the #tccares campaign, the center has come up with resources to further educate the community.

They include statistics on cases and tips for parents and caregivers.

Letters, social media posts, and placing signs across the community are also a few things they’re doing to keep people aware of this ongoing issue.

“Communication is very important for children and adults. We as adults want to make sure everyone is keeping open lines of communication, and that everyone can be that safe and trusted adult for a child to come to with questions or issues that they may be facing,” said Lawson.

If you suspect a child is being abused or is not safe, you’re encouraged to call law enforcement or the local DFCS intake line at 1 (855) 422-4453.

