‘He had that great personality’: Leon head coach remembers former player Purcell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the Tallahassee community continues to mourn the loss of rising Leon High School junior Joshua Purcell, LHS head football coach Garrett Jahn joined in the voices of those remembering him.

Jahn says Purcell played his freshman season and part of his sophomore year with the Lions before stepping away from the team, but he came back during summer workouts to be apart of the program as a junior.

Jahn added even though Leon only had limited time together this summer, Purcell was competing for a varsity spot at wide receiver or defensive back.

“Every time I saw him the hall, he was like, ‘Coach, I’m coming back. I’m coming back, man,’” Jahn recalled. “I said, ‘Alright, Josh lets get it done. Let’s get it done, man.’ He worked hard on his academics and getting things right from an educations aspect, but he had that same great personality.”

Leon’s first game of the season is August 21 against Chiles.

