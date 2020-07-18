Madison County shooting; three adults and one child injured

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -Madison County Sheriff’s Office say three adults and a seven year old boy were injured in a shooting on Friday night.

Officers responded to multiple calls about hearing gunshots in SW Louisiana Terrace neighborhood. Once they arrived at the home all four victims were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police identified the shooter as 27-year-old Octavious J. Fayson. According to officials, Fayson was out of jail on bond for a previous January arrest when this incident occurred.

Victims say Fayson “just walked into the house and started shooting”.

Deputies say there isn’t a reason behind the shooting but Fayson is believed to be related to all of the victims.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

Fayson is being charged with five counts of attempted felony murder, burglary to a structure armed, shooting into a dwelling and carrying a concealed firearm.

This is an open investigation and if there’s anyone with additional information, they are being asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

