Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 18 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another warm and muggy start to the weekend with temperatures already in the 80s by 9 a.m. Saturday in most locations. The temperature will climb to near 90 by noon and hit the mid 90s inland Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will be low overall today at 20% thanks in part to drier air aloft, but the east coast sea breeze could bring a better chance of rain to locations near the I-75 corridor.

The weather Sunday will be on repeat with highs in the mid 90s inland with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Increased moisture along with a tropical wave may increase rain chances during the work week. Highs will still be in the mid 90s with rain chances ranging from 40% to 60% throughout the week.

