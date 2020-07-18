Rep. Sanford Bishop: John Lewis lived a life that mirrored Jesus’

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) says the world lost a man who mirrored the life of Jesus when Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) passed away at the age of 80 Friday. Bishop says the civil rights icon set a perfect example of how to make change in a nonviolent manner.

“His principles were love, forgiveness, reconciliation, and peace,” said Bishop.

Bishop says he felt a connection to Lewis. The two men had Alabama roots and would go on to represent Georgia in the House of Representatives. The two worked together for nearly 28 years in the House.

“He was loved by so many people, even people who were his adversaries,” said Bishop.

Watch the one-on-one interview as Bishop expands on his relationship with Lewis.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.