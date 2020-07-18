Advertisement

Syrupmakers looking to replicate 2019 success despite losing 16 seniors

Cairo Football
Cairo Football
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Cairo Syrupmakers are five weeks into their summer voluntary workouts.

As the Syrupmakers approach the start of fall camp, they must replace 16 seniors from a team that went 8-3 in 2019, finishing as the second seed in Region 1-AAAA and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Baldwin.

On offense, Cairo loses nine starters on a squad that put up close to 37 points a game, including their quarterback.

“We’re trying to simplify it as much as we can,” head coach Steven Devoursney said. “We’ve got four young quarterbacks and just trying to keep it as simple as we can for those guys. We’ve got two juniors at quarterback, two sophomores at quarterback and two freshmen at quarterback.

“Try not to be as complicated as we have been,” Devoursney continued. “Last year, we had a three-year starter that’s going to the Navy Academy. We could pretty much handle anything you put on his plate.”

Cairo opens the season August 21 at home against Fitzgerald.

