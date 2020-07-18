‘This is a tragedy for the community': Perry double murder shakes residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday was an emotional day for the members of the Perry community after a shooting left two dead near downtown.

“It breaks my heart,” Rhonda Suber, a Perry resident, said. “This shouldn’t have happened today. This shouldn’t have happened.”

Friday’s violence reverberated throughout the community.

“It was devastating to found out the truth, that there were fatalities that happened right outside our store,” said Rosetta Griffin, the co-owner of Rosie Hair Supply.

Rosetta and Gary Griffin thought they heard gunshots, but weren’t quite sure what to make of the commotion.

Their shop, Rosie Hair Supply, was situated just yards from the scene of the heartbreaking double murder.

“This is a tragedy for the community,” Gary said.

A feeling of sadness blankets the community.

“This is just the time that we need to pray for the community to come together for the community at this time,” Suber said.

Many hoping the violence can somehow bring the town closer together.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.