Arrest made in Wakulla County homicide

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Hill Green Road in Crawfordville. When deputies got to the scene, they found a woman dead outside of the residence and a vehicle pulling away from the scene.

Deputies tried to catch up to the vehicle and stop it, but the driver did not stop or slow down. After a short pursuit, deputies were able to stop the driver and take him into custody for fleeing from deputies. The driver is being identified as Edward McNeil Harris, Jr., 33.

As crime scene investigators and other deputies worked to process the crime scene early Sunday morning, detectives formally arrested and charged Harris, Jr. with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WCSO says the investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.

If you have any information about the deadly shooting, call WCSO at 850-745-7100.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.