FAMU’s Dr. Larry Robinson reflects on the “fearless” life of John Lewis

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after Rep. John Lewis passed away at age 80, Florida A&M President Dr. Larry Robinson sat down with WCTV’s Jacob Murphey to discuss the civil rights icon.

Lewis visited FAMU’s campus several times in the last decade of his life, including a march to the Florida Capitol in 2012 and a visit with students in 2014.

Both events included calls to action to increase voting. Dr. Robinson shares how that cause was close to Lewis’ heart for decades.

