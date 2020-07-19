FAMU’s Dr. Larry Robinson reflects on the “fearless” life of John Lewis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A day after Rep. John Lewis passed away at age 80, Florida A&M President Dr. Larry Robinson sat down with WCTV’s Jacob Murphey to discuss the civil rights icon.

Lewis visited FAMU’s campus several times in the last decade of his life, including a march to the Florida Capitol in 2012 and a visit with students in 2014.

Both events included calls to action to increase voting. Dr. Robinson shares how that cause was close to Lewis’ heart for decades.

This is part one of the conversation. Check out part two here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.