Hannah’s Saturday, July 18th Evening Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Saturday night will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sunday morning, isolated showers are possible along the coast, but most of us will see sunshine as a sea breeze moves in from the Atlantic bringing the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Most areas won’t see rain, but don’t be surprised by a quick shower Sunday afternoon, especially in the east. Those who do get showers will be thankful since rain will help cool temperatures down. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s on Sunday

Chances for showers continue this week with the best chance for rain midweek. Temperatures will stay warm in the mid-90s.