Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 19 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another day, another hot and muggy morning. Temps started off in the upper 70s Sunday morning in the Big Bend and South Georgia, but there were also some showers near and along the coast of the Southwest Big Bend. Rain chances, though low, will stick around for the afternoon. Highs will get back into the mid 90s inland to near 90 on the coast. Rain chances will be near 20% overall, but a little higher near the coast and near the I-75 corridor.

The odds for showers and storms will make a slow comeback to near 50% most of the week as a tropical wave in the eastern Bahamas has not only a chance to bring some moisture to parts of the viewing area but also a slight chance of tropical development. The National Hurricane Center is giving the wave a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Highs throughout the week will be in the mid 90s.

