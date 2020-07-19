Tropical wave in Atlantic has slight chance of development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tropical wave north of Hispaniola and near the eastern Bahamas has a slight chance of tropical development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The wave was producing an area of showers and storms north of the eastern Bahamas Sunday afternoon with some deeper convection compared to earlier that morning. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure was centered to the north of the open wave. This high will continue to steer it more west to west-northwestward over the next few days.

The visible satellite imagery was hinting at some wind shear to the east of the wave, bringing the wave into an unfavorable environment for development in the meantime. But as the wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday into Wednesday, conditions will be somewhat more favorable for development.

Depending on how close the wave gets to Florida’s Gulf coast, more moisture from it would help elevate rain chances to as high as 50% starting Tuesday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of the wave over the next few days.

