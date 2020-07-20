UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Holiday boy found safe
HOLIDAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says 9-year-old Michael Morris has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Amber Alert around 10 a.m. Monday.
Deputies also say the 50-year-old who took Morris has been arrested.
You can read WCTV’s original story from when the Amber Alert was initially issued below.
HOLIDAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Holiday boy. According to agents, Michael Morris was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday. He was wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts.
Morris is white, has blonde hair and green eyes, is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 95 pounds. FDLE’s flyer says he has a cut on his chin as well.
Agents say they believe he may be with 50-year-old Haralampos Savopoulos, a white man who has black hair and brown eyes. Savopoulos is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180, according to FDLE.
FDLE also says the two may be traveling in a white, 2011 Nissan Versa, with Florida tag number PCWH01.
If you see them, agents say don’t approach them and contact law enforcement immediately. You can contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.