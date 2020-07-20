Advertisement

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Holiday boy found safe

An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris (left). FDLE agents believe he may be with Haralampos Savopoulos (right).
An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris (left). FDLE agents believe he may be with Haralampos Savopoulos (right).(FDLE)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says 9-year-old Michael Morris has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Amber Alert around 10 a.m. Monday.

Deputies also say the 50-year-old who took Morris has been arrested.

AMBER Alert: Savopoulos is now in custody. To reiterate, Michael Morris has been located and is safe. We are very grateful to everyone who shared these posts and provided information.

Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 20, 2020

UPDATE: Michael Morris has been located and he is safe. AMBER Alert: Sheriff Chris Nocco provides information on the continuing search for 9 year old Michael Morris. If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 911 or 1-800-706-2488.

Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 20, 2020

You can read WCTV’s original story from when the Amber Alert was initially issued below.

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Holiday boy. According to agents, Michael Morris was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday. He was wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts.

Morris is white, has blonde hair and green eyes, is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 95 pounds. FDLE’s flyer says he has a cut on his chin as well.

Agents say they believe he may be with 50-year-old Haralampos Savopoulos, a white man who has black hair and brown eyes. Savopoulos is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180, according to FDLE.

FDLE also says the two may be traveling in a white, 2011 Nissan Versa, with Florida tag number PCWH01.

If you see them, agents say don’t approach them and contact law enforcement immediately. You can contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bahamas to close borders for US travelers

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Some exemptions may be made for emergency and essential personnel.

News

Georgia kicks off “Operation Southern Shield” speed campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller
Drivers who have been putting the pedal to the metal during the COVID-19 pandemic need to hit the brakes, or expect to see blue lights in the rearview mirror when the “Operation Southern Shield” speed enforcement and awareness campaign begins Monday, July 20.

News

Settlement reached in vote-by-mail battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dara Kam
The agreement would require Secretary of State Laurel Lee to “educate” and “encourage” county supervisors of elections about a variety of vote-by-mail procedures that were at the heart of the lawsuit.

Coronavirus

WATCH: Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. with Ben and Katie Kaplan to answer your COVID-19 questions.

Latest News

News

Gurlie’s Lemonade and Sweets: Local food sensation with a message

Updated: 2 hours ago
Not only is the food at Gurlie's Lemonade and Sweets tasty, but the message these entrepreneurs strive to share is a sweet one.

News

Gurlie’s Lemonade and Sweets: Local food sensation with a message

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The owners originally started a simple stand setup to make a couple of dollars, but after one of the young entrepreneurs suffered heat stroke recently, the community helped chip in to give the business an upgrade.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 20, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 20, 2020.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What's Brewing? July 20, 2020

News

What's Brewing? July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.