UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Holiday boy found safe

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says 9-year-old Michael Morris has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Amber Alert around 10 a.m. Monday.

Deputies also say the 50-year-old who took Morris has been arrested.

AMBER Alert: Savopoulos is now in custody. To reiterate, Michael Morris has been located and is safe. We are very grateful to everyone who shared these posts and provided information. Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 20, 2020

UPDATE: Michael Morris has been located and he is safe. AMBER Alert: Sheriff Chris Nocco provides information on the continuing search for 9 year old Michael Morris. If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 911 or 1-800-706-2488. Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 20, 2020

You can read WCTV’s original story from when the Amber Alert was initially issued below.

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Holiday boy. According to agents, Michael Morris was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday. He was wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts.

Morris is white, has blonde hair and green eyes, is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 95 pounds. FDLE’s flyer says he has a cut on his chin as well.

Agents say they believe he may be with 50-year-old Haralampos Savopoulos, a white man who has black hair and brown eyes. Savopoulos is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180, according to FDLE.

FDLE also says the two may be traveling in a white, 2011 Nissan Versa, with Florida tag number PCWH01.

If you see them, agents say don’t approach them and contact law enforcement immediately. You can contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Michael Morris last seen in Holiday, Florida. The child may be with Haralampos Savopoulos. They may be traveling in a 2011, white Nissan Versa, FL tag number PCWH01. DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/Z97q3BkBuN — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 20, 2020

