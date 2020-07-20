Bahamas to close borders for US travelers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Citing recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, the Bahamas will close its borders to travelers from the United States beginning Wednesday.

Flights and ships from the US will not be allowed and the Bahamas will also stop all outgoing flights to the states.

Some exemptions may be made for emergency and essential personnel.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said travelers from Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe will still be allowed.

Private and charter flights, and private boats and yachts, will still be permitted to enter.

Anyone traveling to the Bahamas will have to have a negative COVID-19 test 10 days or less before traveling or will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

