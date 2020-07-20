Congressman Lawson remembers good friend Lewis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nation continues to mourn the loss of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, who died in Atlanta on Friday night at the age of 80.

North Florida Congressman Al Lawson was good friends with Lewis, and he spoke with WCTV to remember his dear friend.

To watch the full interview with Lawson, see the video player above.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.