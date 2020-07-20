Florida State University Schools announce delay to in-person learning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Schools has announced that, following a Monday morning board meeting, FSUS’ re-opening plans have altered.

FSUS says that they are delaying the beginning of on-campus learning until August 31. Distance learning for all students will still begin on August 19.

For a full list of start dates for school systems in the Big Bend and South Georgia, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.