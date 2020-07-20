Advertisement

Florida State University Schools announce delay to in-person learning

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Schools has announced that, following a Monday morning board meeting, FSUS’ re-opening plans have altered.

FSUS says that they are delaying the beginning of on-campus learning until August 31. Distance learning for all students will still begin on August 19.

For a full list of start dates for school systems in the Big Bend and South Georgia, click here.

