Florida State University Schools announce delay to in-person learning
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Schools has announced that, following a Monday morning board meeting, FSUS’ re-opening plans have altered.
FSUS says that they are delaying the beginning of on-campus learning until August 31. Distance learning for all students will still begin on August 19.
