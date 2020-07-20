FSU installs seismometer that can measure earthquakes across the globe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Have you ever felt an earthquake? What about one on the other side of the planet?

Florida State researchers can now measure earthquakes from around the world without ever leaving Tallahassee.

In March, huge drills descended upon FSU and dug 150 feet into the earth to install a new seismometer.

Worth around $50,000, the equipment was donated by Dr. Bob Hutt, who used to work with the National Geological Survey in Albuquerque.

“I didn’t want such a standard, or state of the art instrument like this go to waste sitting in my garage,” Dr. Hutt explained.

But this instrument isn't just helping FSU, it's also providing essential data for scientists monitoring earthquakes around the world.

Students passing through the Department of Earth, Oceans and Atmospheric Sciences will eventually get to see the real-time data the seismometer is collecting.

“Many of the graduate students head towards their lecture classes and they will essentially see this set of data, which is going to be quite awesome for them to see how live seismograph data are seen,” Dr. Mainak Mookherjee, an Associate Professor of Geology at FSU, described.

Dr. Hutt says he's thrilled to share his love of geology with the next generation.

“We used to put on a show and tell for elementary, middle school, and even high school students and so many times I’ve had some of the students come up to me and say what you do is so cool, I want to be a geophysicist someday. So, I’m hoping the same thing will happen at FSU,” Dr. Hutt said.

Creating new researchers to solve some of our planet's shakiest mysteries.

The seismometer has even recorded earthquakes in the Tonga Islands in the South Pacific and can measure magnitude five and above earthquakes in the Indian Ocean.

