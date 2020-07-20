Advertisement

Georgia delay to football season could see impacts across state lines

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, the Georgia High School Association announced the start of the 2020 high school football schedule will be pushed back two weeks, to begin on September 4.

The move could present challenges for schools both in Georgia and Florida, as pre-pandemic scheduling saw several border showdowns slated.

Two games are currently scheduled between GHSA and FHSAA teams prior to the new GHSA start date of Sept. 4:

  • Thomas County Central vs. Wakulla (8/21)
  • Bainbridge vs. North Miami Beach (8/21)

Six more games are slated to be held on or after the new Sept. 4 start date in Georgia:

  • Lowndes vs. Oakleaf (Jacksonville) (9/4)
  • Valdosta vs. Columbia-Lake City (9/4)
  • Bainbridge vs. Gadsden County (9/4)
  • Cairo vs. Chiles (9/11)
  • TCC vs. Godby (9/11)
  • Thomasville vs. Godby (9/18)
  • Valdosta vs. Westside (10/2)

The FHSAA is expected to vote on Monday on how they will handle fall sports. It is not known at this time if games between Georgia and Florida schools scheduled for August will be made up later in the season, nor is it known at this time if games between Georgia and Florida schools scheduled on or after 9/4 will still be played on their scheduled dates.

Aside from games against teams in Florida, two Georgia teams have dates with programs from Alabama, both slated for before 9/4:

  • Lowndes vs. Hoover (Corky Kell Classic - 8/22)
  • Bainbridge vs. Dothan (8/28)

In speaking with AL.com, Dothan head coach Smitty Grider said that matchups with Georgia teams will have to be rescheduled “Unless we move our season somehow.”

Alabama’s high school governing body is slated to meet Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Leon County high schoolers hoping fall sports doesn’t fall victim to pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
The sun may already be setting on the fall sports season as COVID-19 threatens to keep high school fields and courts empty.

FHSAA

FHSAA votes keep fall sports calendar as is; allow schools to decide if they delay

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has voted to keep the calendar for the fall sports schedule as is and will allow individual schools to decide if they will keep on schedule or delay.

Sports

Former Seminole Toles back on Semrau’s bench

Updated: 8 hours ago
In her point guard days at Florida State, Morgan Toles could take it to the rack, but was just as happy to share the rock.

Sports

Syrupmakers looking to replicate 2019 success despite losing 16 seniors

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Cairo Syrupmakers are five weeks into their summer voluntary workouts.

Sports

Leon head coach remembers former player Purcell

Updated: 8 hours ago
As the Tallahassee community continues to mourn the loss of rising Leon High School junior Joshua Purcell, LHS head football coach Garrett Jahn joined in the voices of those remembering him.

Latest News

GHSA

GHSA votes to keep full fall schedule, delays football to September

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Georgia High School Association met on Monday to discuss how to proceed with the fall sports schedule for 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FHSAA

‘He had that great personality’: Leon head coach remembers former player Purcell

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Tallahassee community continues to mourn the loss of rising Leon High School junior Joshua Purcell, LHS head football coach Garrett Jahn joined in the voices of those remembering him.

GHSA

Syrupmakers looking to replicate 2019 success despite losing 16 seniors

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
As the Cairo Syrupmakers approach the start of fall camp, they must replace 16 seniors from a team that went 8-3 last year.

Seminoles

Former Seminole Toles back on Semrau’s bench

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
In her point guard days at Florida State, Morgan Toles could take it to the rack, but was just as happy to share the rock. Now, Tallahassee has come calling yet again.

Seminoles

Shane Drohan signs with Red Sox, shares note on college career

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT
|
By Chris Nee
Florida State junior left-handed starting pitcher Shane Drohan has signed with the Boston Red Sox.