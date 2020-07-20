Georgia delay to football season could see impacts across state lines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Monday, the Georgia High School Association announced the start of the 2020 high school football schedule will be pushed back two weeks, to begin on September 4.

The move could present challenges for schools both in Georgia and Florida, as pre-pandemic scheduling saw several border showdowns slated.

Two games are currently scheduled between GHSA and FHSAA teams prior to the new GHSA start date of Sept. 4:

Thomas County Central vs. Wakulla (8/21)

Bainbridge vs. North Miami Beach (8/21)

Six more games are slated to be held on or after the new Sept. 4 start date in Georgia:

Lowndes vs. Oakleaf (Jacksonville) (9/4)

Valdosta vs. Columbia-Lake City (9/4)

Bainbridge vs. Gadsden County (9/4)

Cairo vs. Chiles (9/11)

TCC vs. Godby (9/11)

Thomasville vs. Godby (9/18)

Valdosta vs. Westside (10/2)

The FHSAA is expected to vote on Monday on how they will handle fall sports. It is not known at this time if games between Georgia and Florida schools scheduled for August will be made up later in the season, nor is it known at this time if games between Georgia and Florida schools scheduled on or after 9/4 will still be played on their scheduled dates.

Aside from games against teams in Florida, two Georgia teams have dates with programs from Alabama, both slated for before 9/4:

Lowndes vs. Hoover (Corky Kell Classic - 8/22)

Bainbridge vs. Dothan (8/28)

In speaking with AL.com, Dothan head coach Smitty Grider said that matchups with Georgia teams will have to be rescheduled “Unless we move our season somehow.”

Alabama’s high school governing body is slated to meet Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.