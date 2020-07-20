Georgia leaders react to civil rights leader John Lewis’ death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Civil Rights leader and Congressman John Lewis has died.
He was 80 years old.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis’ passing late Friday night, calling him “one of the greatest heroes of American history.”
Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
Several Georgia leaders reacted and were saddened to hear of Lewis’ death.
A pillar of the civil rights movement, Rep. John Lewis dedicated his life to human and civil rights, always in the forefront of the fight for racial justice. Rep. Lewis helped teach us that racism, intolerance, or discrimination of any kind have no place in our communities. He was not only an icon of civil rights but an advocate for all people. He served as a voice for Georgians across the state – ensuring all were heard. His loss will be felt as we continue the fight to end racism, building on his legacy dedicated to freedom, justice, and equality for all humankind.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.