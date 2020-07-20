Advertisement

Georgia leaders react to civil rights leader John Lewis’ death

Rep. John Lewis and the growing memorial for him in Atlanta.
Rep. John Lewis and the growing memorial for him in Atlanta.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Civil Rights leader and Congressman John Lewis has died.

He was 80 years old.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis’ passing late Friday night, calling him “one of the greatest heroes of American history.”

Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

Several Georgia leaders reacted and were saddened to hear of Lewis’ death.

Posted by Jimmy Carter Presidential Library on Saturday, July 18, 2020

A pillar of the civil rights movement, Rep. John Lewis dedicated his life to human and civil rights, always in the forefront of the fight for racial justice. Rep. Lewis helped teach us that racism, intolerance, or discrimination of any kind have no place in our communities. He was not only an icon of civil rights but an advocate for all people. He served as a voice for Georgians across the state – ensuring all were heard. His loss will be felt as we continue the fight to end racism, building on his legacy dedicated to freedom, justice, and equality for all humankind.

Paul Bowers, Chairman, President and CEO of Georgia Power

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bahamas to close borders for US travelers

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Some exemptions may be made for emergency and essential personnel.

News

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Holiday boy found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies also say the 50-year-old who took Morris has been arrested.

News

Georgia kicks off “Operation Southern Shield” speed campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller
Drivers who have been putting the pedal to the metal during the COVID-19 pandemic need to hit the brakes, or expect to see blue lights in the rearview mirror when the “Operation Southern Shield” speed enforcement and awareness campaign begins Monday, July 20.

News

Settlement reached in vote-by-mail battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dara Kam
The agreement would require Secretary of State Laurel Lee to “educate” and “encourage” county supervisors of elections about a variety of vote-by-mail procedures that were at the heart of the lawsuit.

Coronavirus

WATCH: Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. with Ben and Katie Kaplan to answer your COVID-19 questions.

Latest News

News

Gurlie’s Lemonade and Sweets: Local food sensation with a message

Updated: 2 hours ago
Not only is the food at Gurlie's Lemonade and Sweets tasty, but the message these entrepreneurs strive to share is a sweet one.

News

Gurlie’s Lemonade and Sweets: Local food sensation with a message

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
The owners originally started a simple stand setup to make a couple of dollars, but after one of the young entrepreneurs suffered heat stroke recently, the community helped chip in to give the business an upgrade.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? July 20, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 20, 2020.

News

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What's Brewing? July 20, 2020

News

What's Brewing? July 20, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.