Georgia leaders react to civil rights leader John Lewis’ death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Civil Rights leader and Congressman John Lewis has died.

He was 80 years old.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Lewis’ passing late Friday night, calling him “one of the greatest heroes of American history.”

Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

Several Georgia leaders reacted and were saddened to hear of Lewis’ death.

A civil rights icon, freedom fighter, and beloved Georgian, @repjohnlewis lost his battle with cancer today. Our nation will never be the same without him. There are no words to adequately express the sadness that countless Americans are feeling upon learning this news. (1/2) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 18, 2020

No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis.



As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo.



Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/HWAvFr6U8p — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) July 18, 2020

Today the world lost a giant. I lost a mentor, a church member and a friend. In his youth, John Lewis wrestled with a call to ministry. But instead of preaching sermons, he became a sermon for all the world to see. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 18, 2020

The passing of John Lewis is a tremendous loss for America. Few people have his grit, tenacity or courage. Georgia & our entire nation are better because of his leadership & courage.



May God comfort his loved ones during this difficult time.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/yMt9IGuzKD — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was a dear friend. I am lucky to have served alongside him. God bless him and his family in the days to come. pic.twitter.com/3O4GS65KkO — Tom Graves (@RepTomGraves) July 18, 2020

John Lewis spent his life promoting equal rights, fighting racism, & working to make our country a better place for all Americans. He was a good man, & he will be greatly missed. We extend to his family & loved ones our condolences during this difficult time. Rest In Peace, John. pic.twitter.com/JR0sHusWd7 — Rep. Austin Scott (@AustinScottGA08) July 18, 2020

The world is a better place because John Lewis spent his life in pursuit of freedom, justice, opportunity, and peace for all of humanity. While he is an icon in the history of America for his courage and sacrifice in making ‘good trouble,’ his enduring humility reflects 1/3 — Sanford Bishop, Jr. (@SanfordBishop) July 18, 2020

A pillar of the civil rights movement, Rep. John Lewis dedicated his life to human and civil rights, always in the forefront of the fight for racial justice. Rep. Lewis helped teach us that racism, intolerance, or discrimination of any kind have no place in our communities. He was not only an icon of civil rights but an advocate for all people. He served as a voice for Georgians across the state – ensuring all were heard. His loss will be felt as we continue the fight to end racism, building on his legacy dedicated to freedom, justice, and equality for all humankind.

